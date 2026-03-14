Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says

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14-03-2026 | 06:50
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Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says
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Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says

Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to sail through ‌the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said on Saturday, confirming a rare exception to the ⁠blockade that has disrupted global energy supplies.

Fathali did not confirm the number of vessels that have been provided safe passage. He was speaking at broadcaster India Today's conclave ‌in ⁠New Delhi.

Since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, Tehran has ⁠largely halted traffic through the strait, which runs past its ⁠coast and through which around 20% of global oil ⁠and seaborne liquefied natural gas is supplied.

Reuters
 

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