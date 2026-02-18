Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official

Middle East News
18-02-2026 | 15:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel conducting &#39;gradual de facto annexation&#39; of W.Bank: UN official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official

A top U.N. official warned Wednesday that steps by Israel to tighten control of areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority amount to "gradual de facto annexation."

"We are witnessing the gradual de facto annexation of the West Bank, as unilateral Israeli steps steadily transform the landscape," U.N. Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told a meeting of the Security Council on the Palestinian question.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

West Bank

Palestinian Authority

United Nations

LBCI Next
US withdrawing all forces from Syria, WSJ reports
Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-11

Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07

UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-11

UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28

UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

UN says Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Iran's atomic energy chief says no country can deprive Tehran of enrichment rights

LBCI
World News
02:23

British couple held in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage

LBCI
World News
01:57

Russia's Lavrov warns against any new US strike on Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:47

Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Search ends at collapsed Tripoli building: 14 dead, 8 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More