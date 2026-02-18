Israel conducting 'gradual de facto annexation' of W.Bank: UN official

A top U.N. official warned Wednesday that steps by Israel to tighten control of areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority amount to "gradual de facto annexation."



"We are witnessing the gradual de facto annexation of the West Bank, as unilateral Israeli steps steadily transform the landscape," U.N. Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told a meeting of the Security Council on the Palestinian question.



AFP



