Israeli defence minister says war with Iran entering 'decisive phase'

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 07:03
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Israeli defence minister says war with Iran entering &#39;decisive phase&#39;
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Israeli defence minister says war with Iran entering 'decisive phase'

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Saturday the war with Tehran was entering a "decisive phase," praising U.S. strikes on what Washington called military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub.

"The global and regional struggle against Iran, led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is escalating and entering the decisive phase that will continue as long as necessary," Katz told military top brass in a televised statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Israel Katz

Tehran

Iran

Kharg Island

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