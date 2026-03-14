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US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says
World News
14-03-2026 | 07:50
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US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says
United States forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island in Iran on Friday night, the U.S. Central Command said on Saturday.
"U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure," CENTCOM said.
The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, the U.S. military said in a post on X.
President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran's Kharg Island hub, unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
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