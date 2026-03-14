US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says

World News
14-03-2026 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says

United States forces executed a ‌large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island in Iran on Friday night, the U.S. Central Command said on ⁠Saturday.
"U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure," CENTCOM said.

The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, ‌missile ⁠storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, the U.S. military said in a post on ⁠X.

President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran's ⁠Kharg Island hub, unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels ⁠in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United ​States

Strike

Kharg Island

Iran

Central Command

Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:16

Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-14

US conducts strikes on more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria: Military

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iranian Red Crescent says more than 200 killed in US-Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

US hit more than 1,250 targets in first 48 hours of Iran war: US military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

Iran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass the Strait of Hormuz, envoy says

LBCI
World News
05:38

Macron thanks Iraqi PM for 'measures' to safeguard French forces

LBCI
World News
05:27

S.Korea says North fires around ten ballistic missiles

LBCI
World News
03:16

Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-11

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-03

Iran says fired new salvo of missiles at Israel: Local media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-10

US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:36

Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More