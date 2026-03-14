US strikes more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, CENTCOM says

United States forces executed a ‌large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island in Iran on Friday night, the U.S. Central Command said on ⁠Saturday.

"U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure," CENTCOM said.



The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, ‌missile ⁠storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, the U.S. military said in a post on ⁠X.



President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran's ⁠Kharg Island hub, unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels ⁠in the Strait of Hormuz.



Reuters