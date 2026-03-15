Pope Leo decries 'atrocious violence' in Iran war, urges ceasefire

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 08:21
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Pope Leo decries &#39;atrocious violence&#39; in Iran war, urges ceasefire
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Pope Leo decries 'atrocious violence' in Iran war, urges ceasefire

Pope Leo made an impassioned plea on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in the expanding Iran war, lamenting "atrocious violence" that he said had killed thousands of non-combatants and caused suffering across the region.

As the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week, the first U.S. pope warned that violence would not bring the justice, stability and peace that the peoples ⁠of the region long for.

"For two weeks, the peoples of the Middle East have been suffering the atrocious violence of war," the pope said at his weekly Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

"In the name of Christians in the Middle East and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: Cease fire!" ⁠Pope Leo said.

"Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and many more have been forced to leave their homes. I renew my closeness to all those who have lost their loved ones ⁠in the attacks," he said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Pope Leo

Violence

Iran

War

Ceasefire

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