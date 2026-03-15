War with US, Israel to end when Iran 'certain' it cannot be repeated: FM

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 08:24
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War with US, Israel to end when Iran &#39;certain&#39; it cannot be repeated: FM
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War with US, Israel to end when Iran 'certain' it cannot be repeated: FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published on Sunday that the war pitting his country against the United States and Israel will only end when Tehran can be certain it will not be restarted.

"This war will end when we are certain it will not be repeated and that reparations will be paid. We experienced this last year: Israel attacked, then the United States... they regrouped and attacked us again," Araghchi told Arabic-language news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, referring to Iran's war with Israel and the U.S. in June 2025.



AFP
 

Middle East News

War

US

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FM

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