Iran has 'ample evidence' US bases in Mideast used in attacks: FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published Sunday that Tehran has "ample evidence" U.S. bases in the Middle East have been used to target the Islamic republic.



"We have ample evidence of this: satellite imagery and electronic surveillance demonstrate that U.S. bases in this region are being used for attacks," Araghchi told Arabic-language news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, claiming that missiles had been launched from the UAE to attack Kharg Island, a vital Iranian oil hub.







AFP