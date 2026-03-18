Iran says US troop presence led to strikes near Gulf cities

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said in remarks to Al Jazeera, carried by Iranian media on Wednesday, that strikes carried out by Iran near urban areas in Gulf countries were due to the relocation of United States forces from military bases to hotels inside the cities.



He added, “Wherever U.S. forces gathered, and wherever their facilities were located, they were targeted. Some of these places may have been close to populated areas.”



Araghchi acknowledged that countries in the region are “unhappy and that their populations have been harmed or disturbed” by the Iranian strikes, but said responsibility lies entirely with the United States for initiating the war on February 28.



Reuters