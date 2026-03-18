Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Middle East News
18-03-2026 | 03:30
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Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
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Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported on Wednesday that authorities in Iran executed a man accused of spying for Israel, identifying him as Kourosh Keyvani.

The agency said he was convicted of “providing the Israeli intelligence service, the Mossad, with images and information about important sites in Iran.”

Reuters

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