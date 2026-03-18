FM Araghchi: I do not believe Iran’s nuclear doctrine will change

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday that Iran’s position rejecting the development of nuclear weapons is unlikely to change significantly, noting that the country’s new supreme leader has not yet publicly expressed his views on the matter.



Araghchi added, in comments carried by Iranian media, that religious rulings depend on the Islamic jurist who issues them, saying he is not in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.



Reuters