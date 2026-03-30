Iran says not seeking nuclear weapons but non-proliferation treaty under review

Middle East News
30-03-2026 | 07:01
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Iran says not seeking nuclear weapons but non-proliferation treaty under review
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Iran says not seeking nuclear weapons but non-proliferation treaty under review

Iran said on Monday it was not seeking nuclear weapons, but the issue of whether to remain part of the non-proliferation treaty was under review in parliament.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought and does not seek nuclear weapons," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

"Regarding membership in this treaty, regardless of our clear position on the prohibition of all weapons of mass destruction, this is genuinely a debate taking place within public opinion and at the parliamentary level."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Weapons

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