Iran says not seeking nuclear weapons but non-proliferation treaty under review

Iran said on Monday it was not seeking nuclear weapons, but the issue of whether to remain part of the non-proliferation treaty was under review in parliament.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought and does not seek nuclear weapons," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.



"Regarding membership in this treaty, regardless of our clear position on the prohibition of all weapons of mass destruction, this is genuinely a debate taking place within public opinion and at the parliamentary level."



AFP



