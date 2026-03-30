Israeli media reports Haifa oil refinery hit after attack

Middle East News
30-03-2026 | 08:22
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Israeli media reports Haifa oil refinery hit after attack
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Israeli media reports Haifa oil refinery hit after attack

Israeli media reported that an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa had been hit on Monday, shortly after the military said it had detected new incoming missiles from Iran.

Television network Channel 12 showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the site, while Israel's Fire and Rescue Services shared photos of a cylinder-shaped tank on fire.

It was not immediately clear whether the refinery had been directly hit by a missile from Iran or Lebanon, or by debris from an interception.

Footage acquired by AFP, filmed shortly after media reported the impact, showed a plume of dark smoke rising above cylindrical tanks.

AFP journalists who arrived at the scene around an hour later said the smoke had dissipated and firefighters were working to manage the fire.

The refinery in Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, is located in a large industrial zone.

"Search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are on their way to a site in northern Israel where reports of impact have been received," Israel's military said in a statement, without specifying the precise location.

Israeli media said the site was also hit on March 19 when Iran fired missiles towards Israel.

AFP

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