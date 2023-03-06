MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06 | 08:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication

Accessing medication for cancer and chronic disease patients has been a challenging process in Lebanon, with many patients struggling to obtain the necessary medication. However, the Ministry of Health has recently launched a tracking system for medication called meditrack that allows for the tracking of medication from the moment it enters the country to the moment it reaches the patient.

Thanks to meditrack, the Ministry of Health has been able to provide medication to all registered patients in need. Every patient who requires medication is given a unique health ID number. To obtain this number, patients must go to one of the 15 public health centers or hospitals that use the tracking system, and present their mobile phone and identity card, passport, or residency card if they are a foreigner.

Once registered, patients receive their unique ID number through a text message. To obtain approval for subsidized medication, the patient's treating physician must request it through the secure system for prior approval of supported medication.

If the request is approved, the patient can then contact the hospital that is using the meditrack system to obtain the necessary treatment, which is administered via intravenous infusion. If the medication is in tablet form, the patient can obtain it from the Karantina center if they are a Ministry of Health patient or from the designated center for patients in the state's cooperative.

Patients who are covered by insurance, the military, or the security forces can obtain their medication from one of the participating pharmacies that use the tracking system. The Ministry of Health has increased the number of such pharmacies to 58, and is working to increase the number of available medications from 56 to almost 90, covering various diseases such as multiple sclerosis, thalassemia, organ transplantation, kidney transplantation, and hemophilia medication.

For any additional information, patients can contact the Ministry of Health's hotline at 1214, which will be available starting Monday. Patients can use the hotline to inquire about all the details and report any discrepancies in medication prices between different pharmacies.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Ministry of Health

Meditrack

Access

Cancer

Chronic

Disease

Medication

LBCI Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

Ministry of Health facilitates access to IV treatment for cancer patients

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:32

Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Moderna's combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA's breakthrough tag

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app