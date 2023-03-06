News
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06 | 08:33
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
Accessing medication for cancer and chronic disease patients has been a challenging process in Lebanon, with many patients struggling to obtain the necessary medication. However, the Ministry of Health has recently launched a tracking system for medication called meditrack that allows for the tracking of medication from the moment it enters the country to the moment it reaches the patient.
Thanks to meditrack, the Ministry of Health has been able to provide medication to all registered patients in need. Every patient who requires medication is given a unique health ID number. To obtain this number, patients must go to one of the 15 public health centers or hospitals that use the tracking system, and present their mobile phone and identity card, passport, or residency card if they are a foreigner.
Once registered, patients receive their unique ID number through a text message. To obtain approval for subsidized medication, the patient's treating physician must request it through the secure system for prior approval of supported medication.
If the request is approved, the patient can then contact the hospital that is using the meditrack system to obtain the necessary treatment, which is administered via intravenous infusion. If the medication is in tablet form, the patient can obtain it from the Karantina center if they are a Ministry of Health patient or from the designated center for patients in the state's cooperative.
Patients who are covered by insurance, the military, or the security forces can obtain their medication from one of the participating pharmacies that use the tracking system. The Ministry of Health has increased the number of such pharmacies to 58, and is working to increase the number of available medications from 56 to almost 90, covering various diseases such as multiple sclerosis, thalassemia, organ transplantation, kidney transplantation, and hemophilia medication.
For any additional information, patients can contact the Ministry of Health's hotline at 1214, which will be available starting Monday. Patients can use the hotline to inquire about all the details and report any discrepancies in medication prices between different pharmacies.
