Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10 | 12:24
High views
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
3min
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Negotiations over a potential prisoner exchange deal in Cairo are facing deadlock, placing Israel's War Cabinet, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, at risk of collapse. 

The threat of withdrawal from the government by the National Unity, led by Benny Gantz, has further escalated tensions as the Cabinet member of the National Unity, Gadi Eisenkot, has resolved the withdrawal issue if the negotiations do not progress.

However, disagreements between Netanyahu and Gantz' parties extended beyond the prisoner exchange to issues surrounding the priorities of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and strained relations with Washington, which currently poses a threat to the future of the government more than ever.

Despite warnings from Washington regarding the halt of arms shipments in the event of a major operation in Rafah, the Israeli military has expanded its operations in Gaza, surpassing the Rafah area and crossing the border. 

While Israeli reports suggest that Tel Aviv cannot sustain its operations in the south and north without American weaponry, the Israeli army maintains that its existing arsenal is sufficient to achieve its objectives in Rafah, even when Israel admitted that most Hamas fighters are not present in Rafah.

The challenge posed by Israel to the United States extends beyond the military. 

In a display of strength, Prime Minister Netanyahu defied US President Joe Biden, asserting that his army is capable of defeating the enemy without external support, contrary to military and security reports.

Netanyahu's stances have been reflected in opinion polls presented by the Israeli media, with 70% of Israelis expressing a loss of confidence in the government. 

Additionally, Netanyahu's popularity has declined compared to his rival Benny Gantz, with Netanyahu polling 34% against Gantz' 47%. 

In terms of the coalition's numbers, Netanyahu's party secured 47 seats, while Gantz' coalition and opposition parties garnered 65 seats, excluding potential numbers by Arab members.

