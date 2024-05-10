News
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation Yasmine Jaroudi
The issue of the one billion euro offered by the European Union to Lebanon remains a central topic of internal discussion.
After Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed the matter, what does the European Union say?
An EU official affirmed to LBCI that these funds are for Lebanon's assistance in enhancing essential services, including healthcare, education, and border control, both maritime and land.
During a meeting with journalists, the EU official revealed that discussions are ongoing with officials in Lebanon to identify the projects to which the one billion euro will be allocated.
Responding to concerns about EU oversight regarding the expenditure of funds to prevent corruption, the EU official assured that the spending process would undergo monitoring by NGOs and international organizations. This monitoring would involve regular financial reporting, financial audits, and monitoring of implementation.
Within Lebanon, there are accusations against the European Union of using these projects to support the continued presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The EU official asserts that all of the EU's efforts at this stage focus on supporting both refugees and host countries alike, noting that a significant number of Lebanese also benefit from these projects.
Regarding the issue of seasonal migration for Lebanese to Europe, as mentioned by Mikati, the EU official confirms that this matter will be discussed later.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Lebanon
European
Union
Billion
Euro
Aid
Offer
