Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

MP Sajih Attieh affirmed that the results of the ceasefire in Gaza would serve as a catalyst for expediting the process of electing a president for the republic in Lebanon.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Attieh mentioned that the Saudi side of the Quintet Committee was the most cautious about proposing a candidate for the presidency.



He noted that the Quintet is convinced that the presidential issue in Lebanon will not be resolved until after the situation in Gaza is settled.



He argued that the situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, suggesting that ''Israel will secure Gaza to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve final military gains before moving forward with a ceasefire agreement.''



He pointed out the possibility of increased Arab pressure on Israel in the coming days.



Regarding the financial assistance given to Lebanon, he said, "Everyone will move forward, those who denounced it and those who didn't, during the session."



He added, "If the financial aid comes with the condition of keeping Syrian refugees in Lebanon, it's a bribe. If there are no strings attached, then it's a grant. We rely on these grants in Lebanon because we're a country that depends on handouts."