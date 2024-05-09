The Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, noted: "We forgot that we are a country that has the authority to make decisions due to governmental negligence," adding: "The main problem is that there is neither a government nor a state in Lebanon."



He further indicated that "there are remnants of a state that we must activate, and this is what we are doing."



On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, he said: "Until this moment, we are with the 'real' Syrian revolution. However, accepting Syrian presence on our land is another matter."



He addressed the claims that some are conveying regarding being late in addressing the Syrian refugee file, saying: "Our adversaries in the Resistance Axis and the Free Patriotic Movement are the 'biggest liars.'"



Samir Geagea urged all security agencies to act swiftly because the number of Syrian refugees "is very large," stating that the General Security agency is capable of taking action.



"If it needs any assistance, it should declare it," he affirmed.



During the interview, he confirmed that about 400,000 Syrians are legally present in Lebanon.



"We have no sensitivity towards the Syrian people. It is the responsibility of the state to deport illegal immigrants, who number about one and a half million," he commented.



"Today, the government must enforce the law, and the memorandum we submitted to the United Nations does not contain any warnings. If laws are not enforced by international organizations, we will file a lawsuit against them," he added.

He affirmed there are 16 million Syrians in Syria, nine million of them in regime-held areas and seven million in opposition-held areas, and in both cases, "Syrians on our land can leave either towards opposition or regime-held areas."



Regarding the recent aid package offered to Lebanon, the Lebanese Forces party leader said: "We will participate in the parliamentary session on Wednesday to inquire from Speaker Nabih Berri about the details of this assistance, whether it is to keep Syrian refugees in Lebanon or assist Lebanon in carrying out reforms."



"We are in favor of opening land routes for the return of refugees to Syria before opening sea routes," he commented during the interview.



He affirmed that there will be movements in Brussels soon to pressure the European Union not to grant aid to Syrians in Lebanon but to assist them in Syria.



He stated that the bloc might participate in the parliamentary session on May 15, "but the final decision will be after the bloc meeting. However, I believe we should participate because the issue is urgent. The Prime Minister should clarify the reasons behind European assistance."



Regarding the presidential vacuum, Geagea told "Jadal" that dialogue is always ongoing with all parties regarding the presidential file, but "we reject dialogue tables that create customs we do not want."



He noted that the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo obstructs presidential elections and discusses dialogue while opening a front in the south "without speaking with anyone."



"The other team asks, 'What do you want to vote for Sleiman Frangieh?' As for us, we demand a third candidate agreed upon by everyone," he stated.

Geagea told "Jadal:" "In these circumstances, it is not possible to shorten the term of the Parliament."



He further indicated: "We have not and will not accept Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy, and we accepted the third candidate, but the other side did not accept him. We want a president who protects the interests of the Lebanese people."



He finished by saying that the impact of Pascal Sleiman's case "has not faded," and the initial outcome is evident in the situation with Syrian refugees.