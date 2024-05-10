News
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli singer Eden Golan performed her song 'Hurricane' on the Eurovision stage in the Swedish city, Malmö. However, her musical performance was met with a pro-Gaza protest in the streets of Malmö.
Golan's journey to Eurovision was marked by numerous objections. These were objections that Tel Aviv is not accustomed to facing in international arenas.
The song's title, 'Hurricane,' was not the original one; it was initially called 'October Winter.'
Nevertheless, the competition's organizers requested a change to the title and altered several phrases that referenced Hamas' actions on October 7th.
Golan's trip from Israel to Sweden was accompanied by security concerns, due to calls for protests against Israel's involvement in the competition. The organizers appeared to take these concerns seriously.
Nonetheless, security threats continued to loom over Golan in Malmö, where she was asked to stay in her hotel room after thousands of protesters filled the streets.
Golan's performance was met with applause, but it also elicited displeasure from some in the audience.
Prime Minister Netanyahu quickly tried to address this discontent.
Following the Gaza war, Israel's involvement in this prestigious singing competition encountered numerous obstacles, similar to the student protests it faces at some top Western universities.
Will Israel experience comparable pressures during its participation in the Paris Olympics this summer?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Eurovision
Israeli Singer
Sweden
Gaza
Protests
