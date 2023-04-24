News
Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?
Syrian, Russian, Iranian, and Turkish officials are expected to meet on Tuesday in Moscow for discussions aimed at continuing previous talks on normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria and discussing Turkey's withdrawal from Syria.
The meeting will be attended by defense ministers and heads of intelligence from the four countries.
This meeting comes after a similar one was held at the beginning of April in Moscow, which the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria attended.
Before the meeting, positive statements were made by the Turkish side, with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stating that positive developments were expected to occur after the upcoming meeting.
However, the Syrian delegation left without any positive indications regarding Turkey's withdrawal from Syria at the recent meeting, according to the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister.
The Syrian government insists on guarantees from the Turkish side before proceeding with the normalization process between both countries, including the scheduling of Turkey's withdrawal from northern Syria.
On the other hand, Turkey considers that its continued military presence in Syria is linked to the fate of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which it considers a terrorist group.
So will this quadrilateral meeting exert Russian pressure, especially given that it will take place before the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Syria next month?
Moscow has previously stated that no preconditions should be set before the four foreign ministers' meeting.
However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relies on these talks to enhance his position in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections and has made promises, including the return of refugees. So can relations between the two countries return to normal?
