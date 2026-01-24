News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Lebanon News
24-01-2026 | 09:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Hajjar said rescuing survivors remained the absolute priority following a deadly building collapse in the northern city of Tripoli, stressing that residents of densely populated neighborhoods are equal citizens entitled to full state protection.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, the minister said he wanted to make it clear from the outset that he had been raised in a working-class neighborhood. “Those who live in these areas are first-class Lebanese citizens, just like any other Lebanese citizen,” he said.
He added that all relevant authorities were present on the ground to stand by residents regardless of whether the area is considered popular or affluent. “I am here, and all concerned agencies are here, to be alongside our people,” he said.
Describing the incident as tragic and deeply regrettable, Al-Hajjar said coordination began early in the morning with the governor, the director general of Civil Defense, the mayor of Tripoli, the Internal Security Forces (ISF), and all other concerned bodies. He also said he had contacted President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
“Our absolute priority is to save the lives of those still under the rubble,” he said. “All other matters will be addressed in Tripoli and followed up, but at this moment, the top priority is those who are still alive.”
He expressed hope that all those trapped would be found alive, while noting that there may be a fatality. He said authorities would not rush to conclusions and would allow Civil Defense teams to continue their work. He praised the director general of Civil Defense, who is leading the operation, saying all efforts are focused on rescuing as many lives as possible.
Asked whether the Cabinet would provide solutions, Al-Hajjar said he had been in contact with the president, the prime minister, the Higher Relief Committee tasked with the file, and the municipality since the morning.
He said there was a firm commitment from both the president and the prime minister to secure the necessary funds for all possible solutions, including repairs where feasible and the provision of housing allowances for affected families.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Interior
Minister
Ahmad Al-Hajjar
Fatality
Building
Collapse
Tripoli
Next
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-07
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
2026-01-07
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
0
World News
2025-10-29
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
World News
2025-10-29
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
0
World News
2025-11-03
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
World News
2025-11-03
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
0
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
3
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
4
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
6
World News
10:47
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over possible deal with China
World News
10:47
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over possible deal with China
7
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
8
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More