Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli

Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Hajjar said rescuing survivors remained the absolute priority following a deadly building collapse in the northern city of Tripoli, stressing that residents of densely populated neighborhoods are equal citizens entitled to full state protection.



Speaking to reporters at the scene, the minister said he wanted to make it clear from the outset that he had been raised in a working-class neighborhood. “Those who live in these areas are first-class Lebanese citizens, just like any other Lebanese citizen,” he said.



He added that all relevant authorities were present on the ground to stand by residents regardless of whether the area is considered popular or affluent. “I am here, and all concerned agencies are here, to be alongside our people,” he said.



Describing the incident as tragic and deeply regrettable, Al-Hajjar said coordination began early in the morning with the governor, the director general of Civil Defense, the mayor of Tripoli, the Internal Security Forces (ISF), and all other concerned bodies. He also said he had contacted President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



“Our absolute priority is to save the lives of those still under the rubble,” he said. “All other matters will be addressed in Tripoli and followed up, but at this moment, the top priority is those who are still alive.”



He expressed hope that all those trapped would be found alive, while noting that there may be a fatality. He said authorities would not rush to conclusions and would allow Civil Defense teams to continue their work. He praised the director general of Civil Defense, who is leading the operation, saying all efforts are focused on rescuing as many lives as possible.



Asked whether the Cabinet would provide solutions, Al-Hajjar said he had been in contact with the president, the prime minister, the Higher Relief Committee tasked with the file, and the municipality since the morning.



He said there was a firm commitment from both the president and the prime minister to secure the necessary funds for all possible solutions, including repairs where feasible and the provision of housing allowances for affected families.