Syria aims to close civilian detention camps linked to ISIS

Middle East News
30-01-2026 | 12:14
High views
Syria aims to close civilian detention camps linked to ISIS
Syria aims to close civilian detention camps linked to ISIS

A Syrian government official told Reuters on Friday that the Syrian government aims to permanently close displacement camps housing thousands of civilians, including foreigners, some of whom are linked to ISIS.

So far, two camps in northeastern Syria holding more than 20,000 men, women, and children associated with the group have not been closed.

One of the camps came under Syrian government control in recent weeks, while the other remains under Kurdish control.

Reuters

