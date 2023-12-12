Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12 | 09:59
High views
2min
Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

This is the airport's movement a few days before Christmas and New Year's. The influx of arrivals to Lebanon is continuously increasing, primarily from Lebanese expatriates, with one main reason.

In the "thousands," the number of arrivals is growing daily, and expectations are that it will reach the same numbers that entered Lebanon through the airport at the same time last year.

The number of flights to Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport decreased at the beginning of the conflict in Gaza and the opening of the southern front, after which the Middle East Airlines (MEA) reduced its planes' numbers from 22 to 8 aircraft to protect it against potential targeting.

This comes as insurance companies reduced their coverage by 80 percent. MEA added four planes to its flight schedule and adjusted the flight times to align with the global aviation schedule.

As a result, from December 14th to January 9th, 2024, reservations to Lebanon were recorded at a rate of 90 percent compared to 100 percent reservations last year, and the number of flights was only 27 percent fewer than last year.

A number that is considered more than reasonable under the current circumstances.
 

