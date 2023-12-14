Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

Finally, logic and the law have prevailed over corruption and lawlessness.

After Finance Minister Youssef Khalil invited all employees of the Land Registry Departments in Mount Lebanon to return to work with the aim of reopening them after a year-long closure due to the judiciary investigating corruption, including employees facing arrest warrants and those in hiding who are accused of corruption, bribery, and illicit enrichment, the Minister himself has reconsidered his decision following the media uproar.

According to LBCI, he has reinstated approximately 55 employees from the General Directorate of Finance to the General Directorate of Real Estate Affairs for this purpose.

The Finance Minister distributed these employees among the six Land Registry Departments in Jbeil, Keserwan, Metn, Baabda, Aley, and Chouf to manage citizens' affairs. These employees will be assisted in their tasks by the 32 employees who were previously suspended in the corruption case and released and whom the Civil Service Council allowed to return to their positions until final judicial decisions are made regarding their cases, in contrast to the 81 employees deemed by the Council as illegally reinstated.

The General Directorate of Real Estate Affairs has begun training the 55 employees, with sources anticipating the completion of their training by the end of next week.

After Christmas and New Year's holidays, the real estate departments in Mount Lebanon are expected to reopen.

Sources reported that in the initial phase, the reopening will focus on processing the pending transactions of citizens since the closure a year ago. Afterward, the Land Registry Departments will receive new transactions once the backlog is cleared.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Land

Registry

Reversal

Decision

Corruption

Allegations

LBCI Next
Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case
UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-13

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-13

Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-10

Should Army Commander's term extension be Parliament's or Government's decision?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Qatar's Diplomatic Endeavor to De-Escalate Gaza Tensions: A Timeline of Sheikh Mohammed's Persistent Efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-13

Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-10

Lebanon 'gears up' for key decision on Army Commander's term; French delegation urges stability, Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Clear Message from Timing of Saudi Ambassador's Visit to Bkerke

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More