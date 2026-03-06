Israeli army says hit over 400 targets Friday across Iran

Israel's military said it had hit more than 400 targets in Iran Friday as it pressed on with its bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic.



"Over 400 targets were struck in several areas in Iran, including ballistic missile launchers and Iranian UAVs (drone) storage facilities," the army said in a statement.



The rate is broadly consistent with the level of strikes Israel says it has carried out in recent days, indicating a sustained campaign in the areas it is targeting.





AFP