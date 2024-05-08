Rafah: Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges for Gaza

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Rafah, which had remained the only safe area for displaced persons according to the Israeli army, has now turned into a region under fire.



The Israeli military operation continues there, with casualties and injuries on the rise. This comes amid international condemnations warning of serious humanitarian consequences if the invasion of Rafah expands. Meanwhile, Israel sought to reassure Washington and Egypt, which are concerned about Palestinians being displaced into its territories, pledging to "act only" in the eastern part of Rafah and avoid damaging infrastructure.



The campaign against the Rafah crossing is focused on ending Hamas' control of the border crossing and "preventing the smuggling of weapons and other prohibited goods" through it, according to Haaretz newspaper.



According to the newspaper, Israel seeks, after completing its military mission, to transfer control of the Rafah crossing to a private US security company that is currently being negotiated with, without disclosing its name.



This company works with former elite US soldiers to secure strategic sites in Africa and the Middle East. While the US State Department denied knowledge of this plan, the Follow-Up Committee for Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, which includes Hamas, declared that it "will not accept any form of guardianship over the Rafah crossing or any other, from any party, considering it a form of occupation, and will deal with its repercussions as it deals with the occupation."



In the midst of continuing international efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and amid the interplay of diplomacy and escalating tensions, Gazans remain the most vulnerable.