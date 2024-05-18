News
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As clashes in southern Lebanon continue, it has become evident that Hezbollah possesses additional strategic assets.
The latest development involves the deployment of a drone armed with missiles for the first time. Previously, Hezbollah had utilized drones that would explode upon reaching their targets.
This new tactic, observed during an attack on the Metula site, signifies a significant shift in the conflict dynamics in northern Israel. Sources confirm that Hezbollah now employs what can be described as an air force capability, launching drones from Lebanese territory into Israel, capable of launching missiles.
The drone showcased a tri-functional mission during the recorded operation. It carried two missiles, one on each side, and was directed toward the target.
Upon reaching the designated point, the drone executed two actions: it launched the missiles at a vehicle and personnel gathered at the site, resulting in casualties, and then proceeded to crash into another specific target, detonating upon impact.
The missile used in this operation was an S-5, a Russian-made air-to-ground missile with a range of four kilometers and a diameter of 51 mm. It is equipped with a high-explosive warhead. This marked the first use of the S-5 by Hezbollah since the onset of the escalations.
In conclusion, the deployment of missiles via drones indicates a shift in the aerial balance between Israel and Hezbollah as the latter is increasingly escalating its choice of weaponry and targets.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
