New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-18 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As clashes in southern Lebanon continue, it has become evident that Hezbollah possesses additional strategic assets. 

The latest development involves the deployment of a drone armed with missiles for the first time. Previously, Hezbollah had utilized drones that would explode upon reaching their targets.

This new tactic, observed during an attack on the Metula site, signifies a significant shift in the conflict dynamics in northern Israel. Sources confirm that Hezbollah now employs what can be described as an air force capability, launching drones from Lebanese territory into Israel, capable of launching missiles.

The drone showcased a tri-functional mission during the recorded operation. It carried two missiles, one on each side, and was directed toward the target. 

Upon reaching the designated point, the drone executed two actions: it launched the missiles at a vehicle and personnel gathered at the site, resulting in casualties, and then proceeded to crash into another specific target, detonating upon impact.

The missile used in this operation was an S-5, a Russian-made air-to-ground missile with a range of four kilometers and a diameter of 51 mm. It is equipped with a high-explosive warhead. This marked the first use of the S-5 by Hezbollah since the onset of the escalations.

In conclusion, the deployment of missiles via drones indicates a shift in the aerial balance between Israel and Hezbollah as the latter is increasingly escalating its choice of weaponry and targets.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Aerial

Strategy

Hezbollah

Advanced

Drone

Tactics

Israeli

Targets

LBCI Next
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-07

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-01

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31

White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
00:13

US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?

LBCI
World News
02:15

Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan

LBCI
Middle East News
00:07

UKMTO: Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More