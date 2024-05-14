Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

In an interview with LBCI, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that discussions are being held with different parties, especially with "the government here, where I just met with General [Joseph] Aoun from the Lebanese Armed Forces, the speaker of parliament, and different political leaders."



She stated: "We’re in contact with Israeli officials, we’re in contact with the Americans, the French, the Qataris, the Saudis, so, different parties that are all invested in making sure to find a peaceful solution."



Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the need for a ceasefire during the interview on Tuesday.



"We need a ceasefire, we need people living in the South of Lebanon [...] to be able to go back to their homes. We need to make sure that the Israelis living in the northern part of Israel are able to get back to their homes, that they can live side by side in peace and security."



She indicated that Security Council Resolution 1701 must be respected, additionally, regarding the political crisis, "I've put a lot of pressure on all the political leaders I've met."



Responding to a question about Resolution 1701, the situation in the South of Lebanon, and the role Canada is aiming to play, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared: "We've been training a lot of the Lebanese armed forces and that's why I met with General Aoun."



She confirmed: "We've been providing the equipment and we've been there to make sure that the Lebanese Armed Forces as an institution are able to protect the Lebanese people and to try to calm things down. We're there also to support UNIFIL, and that's why I met with officials of UNIFIL."



During the interview with LBCI, the Canadian Foreign Minister expressed that as someone who is in charge of Canadian diplomacy, "I'm also doing shuttle diplomacy going to different capitals of the Middle East to try to mend the gap that we definitely see between different parties."



"I've been to Saudi Arabia recently, Kuwait, UAE, Israel, and the West Bank, and I'll continue to also tour the region," she continued.



On the issue of the resettlement of Syrian refugees coming from Lebanon, Minister Melanie Joly acknowledged the pressure that this crisis is putting on the Lebanese people, saying: "I understand how much it's been a toll."



"Now I understand that people don't leave their homes just to leave their homes. There's been 110 million people that are refugees around the world, and they leave because there is conflict, because they can't stay in their homes. So we need to make sure that first Canada will do its work, its part to resettle Syrian refugees coming from Lebanon," she voiced.



She asserted that the meeting with General Aoun also aimed to discuss the continued Lebanese Armed Forces support to protect the border.



"That's also very important. That's why we're giving funds to UN organizations and we're helping Lebanese communities that are hosting refugees themselves," she declared.



The Canadian Foreign Minister asserted the need "to make sure that we continue to help the Lebanese people while they're addressing one of the biggest crises of their history, and they can count on Canada."



In response to a question regarding the opportunities Canada is opening for the Lebanese people and the youth in particular, she expressed: "Well many. So we know that there are many student exchanges. There are so many great universities. Also, there's so many opportunities in the trade sector in Canada."



"I was just telling you how much we want to invest in entrepreneurs and woman entrepreneurs. So these are just three examples of what we can do together," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly conveyed.