Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Lebanon News
2024-05-14 | 13:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

In an interview with LBCI, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that discussions are being held with different parties, especially with "the government here, where I just met with General [Joseph] Aoun from the Lebanese Armed Forces, the speaker of parliament, and different political leaders."

She stated: "We’re in contact with Israeli officials, we’re in contact with the Americans, the French, the Qataris, the Saudis, so, different parties that are all invested in making sure to find a peaceful solution."

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the need for a ceasefire during the interview on Tuesday.

"We need a ceasefire, we need people living in the South of Lebanon [...] to be able to go back to their homes. We need to make sure that the Israelis living in the northern part of Israel are able to get back to their homes, that they can live side by side in peace and security."

She indicated that Security Council Resolution 1701 must be respected, additionally, regarding the political crisis, "I've put a lot of pressure on all the political leaders I've met."

Responding to a question about Resolution 1701, the situation in the South of Lebanon, and the role Canada is aiming to play, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared: "We've been training a lot of the Lebanese armed forces and that's why I met with General Aoun."

She confirmed: "We've been providing the equipment and we've been there to make sure that the Lebanese Armed Forces as an institution are able to protect the Lebanese people and to try to calm things down. We're there also to support UNIFIL, and that's why I met with officials of UNIFIL."

During the interview with LBCI, the Canadian Foreign Minister expressed that as someone who is in charge of Canadian diplomacy, "I'm also doing shuttle diplomacy going to different capitals of the Middle East to try to mend the gap that we definitely see between different parties."

"I've been to Saudi Arabia recently, Kuwait, UAE, Israel, and the West Bank, and I'll continue to also tour the region," she continued.

On the issue of the resettlement of Syrian refugees coming from Lebanon, Minister Melanie Joly acknowledged the pressure that this crisis is putting on the Lebanese people, saying: "I understand how much it's been a toll."

"Now I understand that people don't leave their homes just to leave their homes. There's been 110 million people that are refugees around the world, and they leave because there is conflict, because they can't stay in their homes. So we need to make sure that first Canada will do its work, its part to resettle Syrian refugees coming from Lebanon," she voiced.

She asserted that the meeting with General Aoun also aimed to discuss the continued Lebanese Armed Forces support to protect the border.

"That's also very important. That's why we're giving funds to UN organizations and we're helping Lebanese communities that are hosting refugees themselves," she declared.

The Canadian Foreign Minister asserted the need "to make sure that we continue to help the Lebanese people while they're addressing one of the biggest crises of their history, and they can count on Canada."

In response to a question regarding the opportunities Canada is opening for the Lebanese people and the youth in particular, she expressed: "Well many. So we know that there are many student exchanges. There are so many great universities. Also, there's so many opportunities in the trade sector in Canada."

"I was just telling you how much we want to invest in entrepreneurs and woman entrepreneurs. So these are just three examples of what we can do together," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly conveyed.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Canada

Melanie Joly

Lebanese Armed Forces

South Lebanon

Israel

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-29

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

India to secure long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11

Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53

Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Bashir Matar to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an existential danger, ready to coordinate with any party for solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42

UN: Gaza death toll still over 35,000 but not all bodies identified

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More