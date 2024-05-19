Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

Member of Parliament Akram Chehayeb stated that Lebanon is currently "in the waiting room," waiting for the resolution of various issues such as national unity, the disarmament issue, state rebuilding, the restoration of institutional roles, and the full and rational implementation of the Taif Agreement, alongside the election of a consensus president. He remarked, "Unfortunately, this is still a distant prospect."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that the most crucial reform accompanying the election of a new president should be the electoral law, as it fosters the unity of the Lebanese people.



He explained that international efforts to bring a president to Lebanon are serious, starting with visits to the country. The French, American, and Gulf countries are playing a role, as seen in the actions of the Quintet Committee and its influence and attempts.



He said, “We have tried a lot domestically, conducting visits and engaging openly with all political forces. We stated that having a president, whoever it may be, is better for the current situation in the region and the country. Our position has been to urge the blocs to move closer to agreeing on a president.”



He added, “Jumblatt was the first to propose three names for the presidency, and Hezbollah, after Gaza, will not easily give up the presidential card.”



He pointed out that there are two initiatives: an initiative by the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, which is a serious and genuine initiative through an invitation that did not succeed due to the Christian stance, and the National Moderation initiative inspired by Berri because he wants to achieve the election of a president.



He emphasized that the Maronite community has highly skilled and capable individuals, including a group of young people both within the country and abroad, who possess the economic, political, intellectual, and administrative abilities, as well as the transparency needed to govern the country.



He said, "The president is the one who restores Lebanon's dignity. We cannot wait for external forces to unite us; we must take the initiative and agree on a president ourselves."