Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

Lebanon News
2024-05-19 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is &quot;in the waiting room,&quot; any president would be better for the current situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

Member of Parliament Akram Chehayeb stated that Lebanon is currently "in the waiting room," waiting for the resolution of various issues such as national unity, the disarmament issue, state rebuilding, the restoration of institutional roles, and the full and rational implementation of the Taif Agreement, alongside the election of a consensus president. He remarked, "Unfortunately, this is still a distant prospect."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that the most crucial reform accompanying the election of a new president should be the electoral law, as it fosters the unity of the Lebanese people.

He explained that international efforts to bring a president to Lebanon are serious, starting with visits to the country. The French, American, and Gulf countries are playing a role, as seen in the actions of the Quintet Committee and its influence and attempts.

He said, “We have tried a lot domestically, conducting visits and engaging openly with all political forces. We stated that having a president, whoever it may be, is better for the current situation in the region and the country. Our position has been to urge the blocs to move closer to agreeing on a president.”

He added, “Jumblatt was the first to propose three names for the presidency, and Hezbollah, after Gaza, will not easily give up the presidential card.”

He pointed out that there are two initiatives: an initiative by the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, which is a serious and genuine initiative through an invitation that did not succeed due to the Christian stance, and the National Moderation initiative inspired by Berri because he wants to achieve the election of a president.

He emphasized that the Maronite community has highly skilled and capable individuals, including a group of young people both within the country and abroad, who possess the economic, political, intellectual, and administrative abilities, as well as the transparency needed to govern the country.

He said, "The president is the one who restores Lebanon's dignity. We cannot wait for external forces to unite us; we must take the initiative and agree on a president ourselves."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidential Election

National Unity

Weapons

Government

Crisis

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-27

Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-03

Meta planning ad-free subscription or tracking ads ‘choice’ in EU, per WSJ — in latest bid to keep snooping

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-15

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Beirut Airport's Cafématik shuts down, Zaatar w Zeit among others to replace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44

Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:52

Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit Netanyahu's cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More