Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-08
Developments in Rafah: Israel&#39;s Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics
2min
Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Israel continued its threats to expand its fighting in Rafah, coinciding with the resumption of hostages negotiations in Cairo involving the Israeli delegation and the arrival of US intelligence chief William Burns in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's rejection of Hamas' proposal, highlighting a discrepancy between this proposal and what Israel had previously agreed upon. 

Netanyahu affirmed that the army was achieving results in its operations in Rafah, while Cabinet member Benny Gantz, who initially opposed the Rafah operation, justified his support based on prioritizing the hostages exchange deal.

Despite the threat to expand the attack on Rafah, the Israeli plan does not include invading the city; it primarily focuses on the crossing from the Palestinian side. Security officials have considered that controlling it will not prevent weapons smuggling and have warned about the danger of invasion.

Meanwhile, Washington's decision to freeze the transfer of a shipment of weapons that Israel planned to use in Rafah, including 800 bombs weighing 907 kilograms each and 700 bombs weighing 226 kilograms each, contrasts with the attack on Rafah that was preceded by a plan to transfer the crossing to the tri-border area between Israel, Egypt, and Gaza in the Karem Abou Salem area.

Against this backdrop, international and domestic pressures are mounting on Israeli politicians to pursue a prisoner exchange deal. Additionally, 100 reserve soldiers have joined others who threatened to refuse service in Gaza if the government continues to reject a hostages exchange deal.

