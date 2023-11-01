Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

Sports News
2023-11-01 | 08:37
High views
Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

Lebanon's national swimming team concluded its successful participation in the sixth Arab Swimming Championship hosted in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, featuring competitors from 16 countries.

The Lebanese swimmers showcased their prowess, securing the top spot in the women's category and an impressive fourth-place finish in the men's category.

On the event's final day, Lebanon continued to "make a splash," earning a total of eight medals, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze. 

In addition, the team shattered three local records during this outstanding performance.

Sports News

Lebanon

Swimming

Arab

Championship

Abu Dhabi

Lebanese

Athlete

