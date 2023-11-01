News
Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
2023-11-01 | 08:37
Lebanese swimming team triumphs at sixth Arab Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Lebanon's national swimming team concluded its successful participation in the sixth Arab Swimming Championship hosted in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, featuring competitors from 16 countries.
The Lebanese swimmers showcased their prowess, securing the top spot in the women's category and an impressive fourth-place finish in the men's category.
On the event's final day, Lebanon continued to "make a splash," earning a total of eight medals, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze.
In addition, the team shattered three local records during this outstanding performance.
Lebanon
Swimming
Arab
Championship
Abu Dhabi
Lebanese
Athlete
