Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-01-2026 | 05:03
Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
Israeli authorities have told the Supreme Court that a ban on international media access to Gaza should remain in place, arguing it is necessary for security reasons, according to a government submission filed by the public prosecutor.
"Even at this time, entry of journalists into the Gaza Strip without escort, as requested in the petition, should not be permitted," said the government submission, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
"This is for security reasons, based on the position of the defence establishment, which maintains that a security risk associated with such entry still exists."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Media
Press
War
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Previous
