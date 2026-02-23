New York orders citywide travel ban as major storm hits US

World News
23-02-2026 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New York orders citywide travel ban as major storm hits US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
New York orders citywide travel ban as major storm hits US

New York ordered drivers off the road and shut down schools on Monday, while residents braced for a massive snowstorm hitting the United States northeast.

Tens of millions of Americans from the U.S. capital, Washington, to the northern state of Maine have prepared for up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow forecast in some areas.

Light snow and "freezing fog" with lows of 30F (-1C) were recorded in New York in the early hours of Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said on its website.

NWS also predicted blizzard conditions would "quickly materialize" from Maryland up to southeastern New England, making travel "extremely treacherous."

Snow could fall at a rate of two to three inches per hour at the peak of the storm, with nearly 54 million people in its path, it said.

Early Monday morning, the storm had already begun to hit New York, slashing visibility to the extent that the skyscrapers of Wall Street were barely visible from the adjacent borough of Brooklyn.

Power outages are likely due to heavy snow and strong wind gusts, forecasters said. Just after 01:39 a.m. local time (0639 GMT) on Monday, nearly 80,000 customers were without power in the state of New Jersey, according to tracking website poweroutage.us.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 flights have been cancelled, data from the tracker FlightAware showed early Monday.

In New York, which has more than eight million residents, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said streets, highways, and bridges would be shut down from 9:00 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday.

"New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade," he said, explaining the state of emergency. "We are asking New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel."

The ban will not apply to essential workers or New Yorkers needing to travel due to emergencies.

Brandon Smith, 33, who lives in Brooklyn, complained that some workplaces had remained open, even if roads were not.

"It's gonna be difficult for most New Yorkers to get around because we still have to go to work. It's unfortunate (roads) are suspended as jobs are not gonna stop calling us in," he said.

Tourists, on the other hand, were delighted by the spectacle of their first experiences of snowfall.

Macarena Gonzalez, who came from Chile, said that she knew it was going to snow but didn't realize to what extent.

"I'm happy, it's a great experience," she told AFP on Sunday while exploring Times Square.

AFP

World News

United States

New York

Snowstorm

LBCI Next
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine: Local authorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Spain evacuates thousands as storm hits transport, schools

LBCI
World News
2026-01-01

Mamdani, leftist opponent of Trump, sworn in as New York mayor

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-01-23

TikTok seals deal for new US joint venture to avoid American ban

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

LBCI
World News
08:17

EU imposes sanctions on eight individuals involved in human rights violation in Russia

LBCI
World News
07:50

Venezuelan FM demands 'immediate release' of Maduro

LBCI
World News
07:19

Australia PM says backs removing ex-prince Andrew from royal line of succession

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-09

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More