Neymar leaves Al-Hilal by mutual agreement

28-01-2025 | 05:31
Neymar leaves Al-Hilal by mutual agreement
Neymar leaves Al-Hilal by mutual agreement

Neymar has parted ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, the Saudi Pro League champions said on Monday, after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

"Al-Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent" The Saudi club posted on X.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around 90 million euros ($98 million) in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.


Reuters
 

Sports News

Neymar

Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal

Agreement

Football

Soccer

