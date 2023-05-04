Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world

Variety
2023-05-04 | 15:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world

Acıbadem Healthcare Group began its journey into healthcare services as a small neighborhood hospital in a district of Istanbul/Turkiye. Today, Acıbadem is a global chain operating in 5 countries including Turkiye, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia, and the Netherlands with its 24 hospitals, 14 outpatient clinics.

Today Acıbadem Healthcare Group is a global brand in medical tourism by providing the highest quality of services using advanced technologies and expert teams meeting the international quality standards like Joint Commission International (JCI) and ISO 15189 Clinical Laboratory Accreditation Certificate. Every year, many patients from different parts of the world travel to Turkiye to receive treatment, and they prefer Acıbadem. In order to provide comfort, trust and stability, Acıbadem offers to international patients a comprehensive range of services including consultations, diagnostic procedures, billing and insurance, travel and accommodation arrangements and translation services. Acibadem International Patient Service Center has been designed as a “one-stop center” and offers healthcare services from the day of the request until the time patient’s return to their home country within 20 different languages.

Contact our medical experts to get free second medical opinion: https://acibademinternational.com/

As a globally renowned chain in the medical field and Turkiye’s leading Healthcare Group, Acıbadem continues to grow rapidly. The group launched its newest hospital - Acıbadem Ataşehir - as their 10th hospital in Istanbul and their 24th in the world. Acıbadem Ataşehir is recognized for its unique architecture, advanced medical technology, and digital systems exclusively developed by the group in the field of health management. It has been built with an indoor area of 65,000 sqm. and certified by LEED Gold for its ‘Eco-Friendly’; and ‘Smart Building’ features.

Acıbadem Ataşehir provides treatments in all branches of medicine, yet it serves particular care to oncology, gynecology, Brain Surgery, Orthopedics, IVF and pediatric patients thanks to the hospital’s unique design and features that accommodate for their every need, thus ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. The hospital has 153 patient rooms, 298 patient beds, 10 operating theatre, 1 IVF operating room, an endoscopy/colonoscopy, and angiography intervention rooms.

In Acıbadem Ataşehir hospital there is a separate building which provides a child-friendly environment, an environment that keeps child patients entertained with activities in order to distract them from the hospital atmosphere. The Pediatrics Department operates 24 hours with physicians from all branches and sub-branches.

Observation rooms are located near the entrance of the clinic with direct separate access for children with fever and infection. For blood tests and vaccination, children and their families can visit the dedicated unit without entering the clinic.

Also there is another separate entrance where the oncology clinic is providing multidisciplinary service to oncology patients by a team of experienced specialists. The team is highly experienced on conducting the Truebeam and Ethos radiation oncology devices located in Ataşehir hospital. In addition to radiation oncology technology, there is a Pet CT for diagnosis and there are a total of 34 chemotherapy treatment units in the clinic, 30 of which are outpatients and 4 inpatients for treatment.

Contact our medical experts to get free second medical opinion: https://acibademinternational.com/
 

Variety

Acıbadem

Healthcare

Group

Hospital

Istanbul

LBCI Next
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
New York State bans natural gas in some new construction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
02:41

Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:13

A patient at the Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type, to donate please call: 03/707962

LBCI
World
10:02

Pro-Trump group powers surge in early US super PAC spending

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:45

European airlines see bumper summer bookings

LBCI
Variety
02:41

Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients

LBCI
Variety
01:53

Hollywood studios push back against striking writers' claim of 'gig' workforce

LBCI
Variety
15:48

Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle

LBCI
World
07:12

Japan earthquake of magnitude 6.5 injures some, damages buildings

LBCI
Middle East
01:22

Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Price of gasoline drops significantly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app