Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world

Acıbadem Healthcare Group began its journey into healthcare services as a small neighborhood hospital in a district of Istanbul/Turkiye. Today, Acıbadem is a global chain operating in 5 countries including Turkiye, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia, and the Netherlands with its 24 hospitals, 14 outpatient clinics.
Today Acıbadem Healthcare Group is a global brand in medical tourism by providing the highest quality of services using advanced technologies and expert teams meeting the international quality standards like Joint Commission International (JCI) and ISO 15189 Clinical Laboratory Accreditation Certificate. Every year, many patients from different parts of the world travel to Turkiye to receive treatment, and they prefer Acıbadem. In order to provide comfort, trust and stability, Acıbadem offers to international patients a comprehensive range of services including consultations, diagnostic procedures, billing and insurance, travel and accommodation arrangements and translation services. Acibadem International Patient Service Center has been designed as a “one-stop center” and offers healthcare services from the day of the request until the time patient’s return to their home country within 20 different languages.
Contact our medical experts to get free second medical opinion: https://acibademinternational.com/
As a globally renowned chain in the medical field and Turkiye’s leading Healthcare Group, Acıbadem continues to grow rapidly. The group launched its newest hospital - Acıbadem Ataşehir - as their 10th hospital in Istanbul and their 24th in the world. Acıbadem Ataşehir is recognized for its unique architecture, advanced medical technology, and digital systems exclusively developed by the group in the field of health management. It has been built with an indoor area of 65,000 sqm. and certified by LEED Gold for its ‘Eco-Friendly’; and ‘Smart Building’ features.
Acıbadem Ataşehir provides treatments in all branches of medicine, yet it serves particular care to oncology, gynecology, Brain Surgery, Orthopedics, IVF and pediatric patients thanks to the hospital’s unique design and features that accommodate for their every need, thus ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. The hospital has 153 patient rooms, 298 patient beds, 10 operating theatre, 1 IVF operating room, an endoscopy/colonoscopy, and angiography intervention rooms.
In Acıbadem Ataşehir hospital there is a separate building which provides a child-friendly environment, an environment that keeps child patients entertained with activities in order to distract them from the hospital atmosphere. The Pediatrics Department operates 24 hours with physicians from all branches and sub-branches.
Observation rooms are located near the entrance of the clinic with direct separate access for children with fever and infection. For blood tests and vaccination, children and their families can visit the dedicated unit without entering the clinic.
Also there is another separate entrance where the oncology clinic is providing multidisciplinary service to oncology patients by a team of experienced specialists. The team is highly experienced on conducting the Truebeam and Ethos radiation oncology devices located in Ataşehir hospital. In addition to radiation oncology technology, there is a Pet CT for diagnosis and there are a total of 34 chemotherapy treatment units in the clinic, 30 of which are outpatients and 4 inpatients for treatment.
