Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis

2024-04-26
2min
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis

Member of the "Democratic Gathering" bloc, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, addressed the recent visit of Hezbollah's delegation to Clemenceau on Thursday and his meeting with the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Joumblatt.

On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he stated, "This visit had been planned for last week amidst escalating discussions surrounding the Syrian displacement crisis."

"The political advisor to Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hussein Al-Khalil, and the head of the liaison and coordination unit, Wafiq Safa, came to discuss a specific topic, which is the Syrian refugee crisis," he said.

Aboul Hosn highlighted that the meeting served as an opportunity to assess the political and field situations in the south and to explore prospects for the upcoming phase. 

Regarding the Syrian displacement issue, MP Aboul Hosn remarked, "Since 2012, we, as the Democratic Gathering, have been actively seeking practical solutions to avoid exacerbating this crisis."

He added, "Unfortunately, political tensions and certain obstacles hindered the establishment of camps on the borders. Today, it is imperative to recognize that this crisis affects all Lebanese citizens and must be addressed urgently."

In addition, Aboul Hosn said, "As members of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering, we have taken the initiative to draft a document containing practical and applicable recommendations."

He continued, "We initiated discussions on Thursday with Hezbollah's delegation, and in the coming week, we will continue our dialogue with the majority of blocs and political forces."

