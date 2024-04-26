Member of the "Change Alliance Bloc" MP Waddah Sadek stressed that the Parliament is the primary reason behind the country's ongoing "calamities."



Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Sadek emphasized that over the past two decades, the Parliament, rather than the government or ministers, has been the driving force behind the country's decline.



He expressed skepticism regarding the intentions behind municipal elections.



Sadek noted, "The extension of municipalities' term during Thursday's session implied that 400-500 municipalities will be dissolved or ineffective."



He cast doubt on claims that Beirut Municipality was the reason behind the postponement of municipal elections.



Moreover, Sadek stressed the significant role of south Lebanon's municipalities like Tyre and Nabatieh in accommodating displaced individuals from border villages.



He asserted that such solidarity "strengthens the nation."



Regarding the presidential elections, Sadek lamented the absence of an elected president, attributing it to "Iran and its ally, Hezbollah," who allegedly oppose the election.



He pointed out that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri aims to conduct presidential elections and has potential candidates in mind; however, "Hezbollah does not want to elect a president."