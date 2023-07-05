Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

2023-07-05 | 06:42
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

The International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday that Canada, the UK, Sweden, and Ukraine are suing Iran before the court, seeking compensation for the families of the passengers of the plane that was shot down by Tehran in 2020.

These countries claim that Iran "violated a series of obligations" under the International Civil Aviation Agreement by shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 after it took off from Tehran, resulting in the deaths of all 176 passengers on board.

 

AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

