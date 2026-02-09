Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement

09-02-2026 | 06:29
0min
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement

Saudi Arabia and seven other Muslim countries on Monday condemned new Israeli measures to tighten control of the West Bank and pave the way for more settlements on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey "condemned in the strongest terms the illegal Israeli decisions and measures aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty," a Saudi foreign ministry statement said.

AFP

