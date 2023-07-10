Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the "Wagner" Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the Kremlin on June 29, just days after the failed armed rebellion by the armed group, as announced by the Russian presidency on Monday.



The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the meeting lasted "approximately three hours," noting that Putin provided his "assessment" of the events of June 24 and listened to the leaders of Wagner, who affirmed their support for the Russian president and their commitment to "continue their fight" for Russia.