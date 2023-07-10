Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt

World News
2023-07-10 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the "Wagner" Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the Kremlin on June 29, just days after the failed armed rebellion by the armed group, as announced by the Russian presidency on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the meeting lasted "approximately three hours," noting that Putin provided his "assessment" of the events of June 24 and listened to the leaders of Wagner, who affirmed their support for the Russian president and their commitment to "continue their fight" for Russia.
 

World News

Putin

Russia

Russian

Prigozhin

Kremlin

Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Six dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:16

Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
06:11

Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street

LBCI
World News
05:38

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:45

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More