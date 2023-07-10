News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
World News
2023-07-10 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin met Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, after the failed revolt
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the "Wagner" Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in the Kremlin on June 29, just days after the failed armed rebellion by the armed group, as announced by the Russian presidency on Monday.
The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the meeting lasted "approximately three hours," noting that Putin provided his "assessment" of the events of June 24 and listened to the leaders of Wagner, who affirmed their support for the Russian president and their commitment to "continue their fight" for Russia.
World News
Putin
Russia
Russian
Prigozhin
Kremlin
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-27
Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
World News
2023-06-27
Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
0
World News
2023-07-08
Six dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor
World News
2023-07-08
Six dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor
0
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:16
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
World News
07:16
Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be ‘very negative’ for Europe security: Kremlin
0
Middle East News
06:21
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
Middle East News
06:21
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
0
World News
06:11
Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street
World News
06:11
Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street
0
World News
05:38
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
World News
05:38
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-02
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
2023-05-02
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati holds meeting with UNIFIL Commander: Discussions on security and mandate renewal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Middle East News
05:21
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
2
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
01:10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
3
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
Press Highlights
00:36
Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight
4
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
News Bulletin Reports
04:08
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
6
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
World News
01:29
Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
06:45
Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:13
Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More