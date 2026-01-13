Uganda to shut down internet ahead of Thursday election: Communication authority

Uganda ordered an internet blackout on Tuesday, two days ahead of elections in which President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule.



"This measure is necessary to mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks, as well as preventing of incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period," the Uganda Communications Commission said in a letter to internet providers, verified by government officials to AFP.



AFP