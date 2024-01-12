ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza

World News
2024-01-12 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICJ hears Israel&#39;s response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) began the second day of hearings on Friday in a case where South Africa demands an immediate cessation of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, claiming that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians.

The highest court affiliated with the United Nations is scheduled to listen to Israel's response to the accusations made by South Africa on Thursday.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

International Court Of Justice

Gaza

Israel

War

Crimes

South Africa

United Nations

Palestinians

LBCI Next
Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ
Germany: Strikes against Houthis aim to prevent further attacks in the Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07

Erasing history: Israel's war crimes against Gaza's cultural heritage

LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:46

Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:45

Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free

LBCI
World News
05:17

Belgium to work with EU and US to restore security in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
04:56

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-16

Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:12

Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More