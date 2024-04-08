Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan

World News
2024-04-08 | 01:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattles Taiwan

Buildings shook briefly during an earthquake in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Monday.

Taiwan has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which hit the east of the island on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Taiwan

Building

Taipei

Australia appoints special advisor to oversee Israeli investigation into killing of aid workers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03

Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years

LBCI
World News
05:42

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:34

Australia appoints special advisor to oversee Israeli investigation into killing of aid workers

LBCI
World News
01:05

Lavrov arrives in China on a two-day visit

LBCI
World News
00:48

SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite

LBCI
World News
00:38

Philippines to continue dialogue with China to ease South China Sea tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-18

IAEA to help Iraq develop peaceful nuclear program

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:53

Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More