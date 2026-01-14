Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that members of the trilateral group—France, Saudi Arabia, and the United States—agreed on Wednesday morning to hold a preparatory meeting in Doha in mid-February ahead of the Paris conference aimed at supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces.



The sources added that Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan met Wednesday morning with MP Fouad Makhzoumi, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari.



Prince Yazid also met with MP Ashraf Rifi, again accompanied by Ambassador Al-Bukhari, where discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon.





