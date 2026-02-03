The World Health Organization appealed Tuesday for $1 billion to address health crises this year across the world's 36 most severe emergencies, including in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti.



"A quarter of a billion people are living through humanitarian crises that strip away the most basic protections: safety, shelter and access to health care," WHO health emergencies chief Chikwe Ihekweazu told reporters in Geneva, warning that in such settings "health needs are surging... yet access to care is shrinking."





AFP