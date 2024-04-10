Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country

2024-04-10 | 02:51
Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country
Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country

The Spanish Parliament on Tuesday agreed to discuss an initiative calling for legitimizing all immigrants living in the country illegally.

The initiative, launched by an organization advocating for undocumented immigrants about three years ago, was signed by more than 600,000 individuals and gained support from nearly 900 associations.

The initiative calls for implementing mechanisms that allow undocumented immigrants living in Spain without documents to leave the state of invisibility and lack of rights.

AFP

