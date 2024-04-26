Biden says he plans to debate Trump

2024-04-26
Biden says he plans to debate Trump
Biden says he plans to debate Trump

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would participate in a debate with Donald Trump, his Republican opponent in November's election.

"I don't know when," Biden said in an interview with broadcaster Howard Stern in his clearest remarks yet on the prospect of a presidential debate. "I'm happy to debate him."


Reuters

