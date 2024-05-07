US completes construction of Gaza aid pier: Pentagon

The US military has completed construction of the Gaza aid pier, but weather conditions mean it is currently unafe to move the two-part facility into place, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.



"As of today, the construction of the two portions of the JLOTS -- the floating pier and the Trident pier -- are complete and awaiting final movement offshore," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an acronym for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore -- the official name for the pier capability.



AFP