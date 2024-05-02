Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests

2024-05-02 | 11:47
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests

US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of respecting freedom of speech and the rule of law during campus protests over the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said, "We're not an authoritarian state that silences dissent and suppresses opposition, but we're not a lawless state either. We're a civil society that values order."

When asked by a reporter, Biden said that campus protests had not led him to reconsider his Middle East policies.

Reuters

