News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests
World News
2024-05-02 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests
US President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of respecting freedom of speech and the rule of law during campus protests over the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking from the White House, Biden said, "We're not an authoritarian state that silences dissent and suppresses opposition, but we're not a lawless state either. We're a civil society that values order."
When asked by a reporter, Biden said that campus protests had not led him to reconsider his Middle East policies.
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
Universities
Protests
Freedom Of Speech
Rule Of Law
United States
Gaza
War
Next
Road collapse in China kills 36, says state media
The Pentagon says: More than 50% of Gaza pier constructed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-29
Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war
World News
2024-04-29
Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war
0
World News
2024-04-25
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
World News
2024-04-25
Biden backs free speech in universities amid Gaza war protests
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:12
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
World News
15:12
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
0
World News
10:24
Macron emphasizes protecting 'strategic interests' in relations with China
World News
10:24
Macron emphasizes protecting 'strategic interests' in relations with China
0
World News
08:59
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
World News
08:59
Sciences Po Paris refuses to review relations with Israel
0
World News
08:23
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
World News
08:23
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
0
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
2
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
6
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
8
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More