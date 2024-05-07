White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said today, Tuesday, that the United States has been informed that the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza will be reopened tomorrow, Wednesday.



The United Nations and other international relief agencies have stated that the closure of the crossings leading to southern Gaza, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, controlled by Israel, has effectively blocked external aid to the sector, leaving only a very limited amount of supplies available internally.



Reuters