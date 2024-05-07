US OKs sale of missile upgrade kits to UAE for about $144 mln, the Pentagon said

2024-05-07 | 15:33
US OKs sale of missile upgrade kits to UAE for about $144 mln, the Pentagon said

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of high speed anti-radiation missile control section modification upgrade and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for about $144 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp, according to the Pentagon.

Reuters
 

